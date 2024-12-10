Monarch butterfly could soon be designated a threatened species under new US proposal

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday a proposal that would list the migratory monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

In a press release issued by the service, wildlife officials said public input is being sought until March 12, at which point the Fish and Wildlife Service will make a final decision about listing the species as threatened.

“The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating lifecycle. Despite its fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.

According to the release, the eastern migratory population of the butterfly has declined by approximately 80% since the 1980s. During the same time period, the western migratory population has declined by more than 95%.

The service says there is a greater than 99% chance of extinction of the western migratory population by 2080.

Expert says designation could help 'steady and concerning' population decline

Designating of the migratory monarch butterfly as threatened would allow for further conservation efforts to prevent their extinction.

Dr. Rebeca Quiñonez-Piñón, monarch recovery strategist and director of climate-resilient habitats for the National Wildlife Federation said the designation would allow for further conservation efforts.

“This determination will give new life to our conservation efforts and affirms what the science community has documented for almost three decades, a steady and concerning decline of the species’ populations,” she said in an NWF release.

Although the butterfly has not been added to the threatened wildlife list, the service said people can help with their conservation.

“Everyone can play a role in saving the monarch butterfly. Because of the species’ general habitat use and wide distribution, all sectors of society have an opportunity to participate in a broad range of conservation efforts throughout the butterfly’s range,” the service said.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monarch butterfly: a threatened species? US FWS unveils new proposal