Moncton man found guilty of murdering Joedin Leger

A photo posted on Instagram on May 18, 2022, shows Riley Phillips holding a firearm. It was entered as an exhibit during his trial. (Court exhibit - image credit)

A jury has found a 20-year-old Moncton man guilty of second-degree murder in the 2022 death of an 18-year-old.

Riley Phillips stood trial over seven weeks in Moncton's Court of King's Bench, accused of killing Joedin Leger on April 25, 2022.

Jury deliberations began Thursday afternoon and concluded late Saturday afternoon.

Phillips briefly looked at the floor as the verdict was read. Leger's parents and girlfriend, Chantal Boudreau. let out sighs in the courtroom gallery and cried as the jurors each confirmed they agreed with the verdict.

The verdict means Phillips serves an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole until he's served at least 10 years. Jurors will be asked to recommend when Phillips will be eligible for parole.

The trial began Sept. 23 with jury selection. Twenty-seven people testified, including Phillips.

The Crown alleges Leger was shot just after 6 a.m. during a home invasion and robbery gone wrong, while Phillips testified the shooting was in self-defence while confronting Leger about a dispute with Phillips's cousin, Hunter England.

Jurors heard Phillips joined five others that morning. One of the five, who was 17 at the time and cannot be named, was the Crown's key witness and the only one to directly place Phillips at the scene.

Justice Robert Dysart told jurors they would have to decide whether Phillips acted in self-defence. If not, they were instructed to move on to consider whether he had the intent required for murder. They were also told they could find Phillips guilty of manslaughter.

Phillips was among six people charged in connection with Leger's death.

The person who was 17 when Leger died pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in 2023. He has already completed his sentence.

Nicholas McAvoy and Hayden Leblanc also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced in August to five years and five-and-a-half years in prison, respectively. With credit for time already spent in custody, their sentences are actually less than two years.

On Oct. 17, midway through the Phillips trial, Hunter England was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The fact the sentencing happened couldn't be reported because of a publication ban that lifted when the jury began deliberating Thursday.

Jurors heard England, a cousin of Phillips, was the driver that morning and that he remained in the car with his brother Jerek England.