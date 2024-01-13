Moncton woman dead in head-on crash, second person in critical condition

RCMP say an 18-year-old woman has died and a second person has critical injuries following a crash in Irishtown. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

An 18-year-old Moncton woman has died and a passenger is in critical condition following a head-on collision on Route 115 in Irishtown on Friday night.

Members of the Caledonia and Codiac RCMP responded to a call around 10:05 p.m.

Police say the woman was driving the car travelling southbound when it crossed the centre line and struck the jeep, which was travelling northbound.

The woman died at the scene, while four passengers in the same car were taken to hospital. RCMP say one of the passengers is in critical condition while the other three are in stable condition.

The driver of the jeep and its two passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, say police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.