Monday April 22, 2024 FORECAST: Dry today, but turning breezy
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says today is dry and breezy, but a storm pattern awaits us.
Active weather returns this week with comfortable temperatures interrupted by a sharp winter-like plunge
Wildfire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire in central British Columbia — one of seven human-caused blazes reported in the Cariboo region on Saturday afternoon.The Burgess Creek fire has ballooned overnight, growing from 0.5 square kilometres to 16 square kilometres in size on Sunday. It is burning about 50 kilometres south of Quesnel, a city about 415 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The fire is sending a thick plume of smoke into the air that is visible from Quesnel, Williams Lake
Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out hiking when they stumbled across an isolated section of frozen trees and bushes. (Submitted by Em Oates)Two women hiking near Flatrock, N.L., recently were stunned when they came across a section of trail with an "ice forest": trees glazed in layers of ice surrounded by unfrozen trees.On a trail nestled between trees in the Avalon Peninsula town about 25 kilometres from St. John's, Em Oates, her friend and her dog were out for a hike April 12 when they c
In Singapore, a new plant will turn CO2 from seawater and air into the same material as seashells, in a process that will also produce “green” hydrogen
Electric vehicles are effective tools to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but their batteries can pose eco-friendly challenges once they reach their inevitable end of life
Three men from British Columbia's Lower Mainland have been fined and banned from hunting for 10 years each for "unlawfully killing wildlife," including a deer pregnant with two fawns, in an area near Kamloops, B.C.Kyaw Aue Thah, Boe Boe Gyi and Ywa Baw Mu appeared before a provincial court judge on Thursday and were sentenced to violations under the Wildlife Act, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).In a social media post, the service wrote that one man was fined $8,000 and
As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.
Parts of the US have also suffered from subsidence, with more than 17,000 square miles of land across 45 states directly affected.
Demonstrators from around the world marched through Ottawa's downtown core Sunday demanding an end to plastic pollution and a reduction in single-use plastics.The march took place ahead of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee's fourth meeting (INC-4) on plastic pollution, which is set to begin Tuesday in the nation's capital.In 2022, 175 nations of the UN Environmental Assembly voted to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution, with the goal of forging a draft agreement by
Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.
The ostrich reached past a fence to snatch the keys, officials said.
Temperatures came in nearly 15 degrees below seasonal across Saskatchewan as a pattern more common of late winter descended on the Prairies
BEIJING (Reuters) -Major rivers, waterways and reservoirs in China's Guangdong province are threatening to unleash dangerous floods, forcing the government on Sunday to enact emergency response plans to protect more than 127 million people. Calling the situation "grim", local weather officials said sections of rivers and tributaries at the Xijiang and Beijiang river basins are hitting water levels in a rare spike that only has a one-in-50 chance of happening in any given year, state broadcaster CCTV news said on Sunday. China's water resource ministry issued an emergency advisory, CCTV reported.
QUESNEL, B.C. — Wildfire season is off to an early start in British Columbia's central Interior and Cariboo regions, with at least one fire listed as out of control and continuing to grow in the Quesnel area. The B.C. Wildfire Service reported multiple wildfires south of Quesnel and east of Vanderhoof over the weekend as dry conditions helped fuel the blazes. The largest of the fires is the Burgess Creek wildfire, which expanded to 16 square kilometres Sunday afternoon after being discovered on
It's illegal to possess snakes in Hawaii, as the invasive reptiles could devastate native fauna if released into the wild.
With its nation-leading renewables fleet and oil and gas industry, Texas is poised to dominate what boosters hope will be America’s next great energy boom: a push to tap the heat of the subterranean earth for electricity and industry. That technology, known as geothermal energy, has demonstrated the rare ability to unite the state’s warring…
Automakers from General Motors to Volvo Cars, alongside utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become a more realistic prospect. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G), charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, a million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant, says Nick Woolley, CEO of UK software firm ev.energy, which is working on V2G technology with Siemens, Nissan, Volkswagen and others.
Severe weather threatens much of the South, with flooding possible in Texas. ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore reports.