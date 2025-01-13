Monday briefing: What you need to know about Pierre Poilievre, the favourite to win Canada’s next election

Archie Bland
·12 min read
<span>Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with reporters during a news conference.</span><span>Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Good morning. He is the abrasive leader who has taken his party from the conventional right to the populist flank. He paints a dark vision of a “broken” nation and promises to put his country first. He is fond of hurling insults at his political opponents, says he wants to take back control of the border – and Elon Musk loves him. His name is Pierre Poilievre, and he is the favourite to win Canada’s next election.

Poilievre’s similarities to Donald Trump are linked to his positioning as a champion of the anti-vaccine mandate “Freedom Convoy” of truckers that paralysed Ottawa in 2022 – but he has a very different political history, and operates in a very different ecosystem. Now that Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, in recognition of his unpopularity ahead of a likely spring election, he will have to test his aggressive style against a new opponent – but at the moment, most analysts think that he is likely to prevail.

In the first Trump term, Trudeau’s Canada was widely viewed as a liberal counterweight to its southern neighbour. For today’s newsletter, I spoke to Leyland Cecco, who reports for the Guardian from Toronto, about how Poilievre wants to change that. Here are the headlines.

In depth: ‘Nobody really knows what Poilievre’s leadership will look like’

In the dog days of Justin Trudeau’s premiership, Donald Trump exulted in sending insults towards Ottawa as well as threats of a ruinous new set of 25% tariffs on Canadian imports to the US. He called Canada the 51st state, and addressed Trudeau as governor, rather than prime minister. More recently, he claimed he could use “economic force” to annex Canada to the US.

Beyond the serious consequences of any new set of tariffs, a lot of this is bluster, presumably – but as well as belittling Trudeau, it has put Pierre Poilievre in a curious position. How can a rightwing politician who prides himself on patriotism reconcile that presentation with a good relationship with Trump? And how would he seek to resolve that tension if he moves from the peanut gallery to centre stage?

“In a way, he’s the dog that catches the mail truck,” Leyland Cecco said. “Nobody really knows what his leadership will look like.”

Here’s what we do know about Canada’s likely future leader.

***

Who is Pierre Poilievre?

Poilievre was born in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta. His 16-year-old mother gave him up for adoption, and he was raised by two schoolteachers in the city’s suburbs. Although he hails from the Canadian west, where the vast majority only speak English, he grew up bilingual because his father is Fransaskois, Saskatchewan province’s small French-speaking population.

The west is a Conservative stronghold, and Poilievre has described forming his political identity early, partly as a result of seeing his family forced to move because of rocketing interest rates under the premiership of Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre. But most successful politicians in Canada are French-speaking.

“When you assess a candidate’s viability, you ask if they speak French,” Leyland said. “But there is a big geographic rift in Canada where the more conservative west has a sense of grievance, in many ways justified, about the way all politics moves through the east. So to have a Francophone name but hail from the prairies – straight off the bat, that’s a potent political identity.”

Poilievre was the youngest member of the House of Commons when he won election at 25 in 2004, and earned the nickname “Skippy” for his precocious debate-club energy. “He is a nerdy-looking guy, sharp tongued, and very effective in parliament,” Leyland said. “And he is primarily an advocate of the low-tax politics of his region.”

***

How have his politics changed?

The crucial period in Poilievre’s rise came in early 2022, when he allied himself to the “Freedom Convoy” – a blockade of Ottawa in protest at vaccine mandates for truck drivers that metastasized into a wider-ranging populist movement.

The Freedom Convoy was criticised, including by some conservatives, as a badly behaved partisan mob that combined protest over the handling of the pandemic with conspiracy theories and racist extremism – but Poilievre recognised the potency of their attack on Canada’s liberal establishment.

“It was very risky for him to support them,” Leyland said. “They were widely condemned. But he went and met with the leaders and treated them as proud, honest Canadians whose voices weren’t being heard. He saw the opportunity.” By the end of the year, he had been elected as leader of the Conservatives, easily defeating an opponent, Jean Charest, who said Poilievre’s support of the truckers should be disqualifying.

That support – which came with a move from suits and spectacles to tight-fitting T-shirts and aviators – was viewed by many as opportunistic. In this excellent Macleans profile from 2022, writer Shannon Proudfoot describes Poilievre as a “confounding cipher” who made the conscious choice to style himself as the tribune of the online right:

He is highly intelligent, insightful and reflective when not on display, but snide and reductive when he is. He is a workhorse who has stuffed his brain with knowledge that is almost old-fashioned in its intricacy; but he is also a corrosively of-the-moment politician dedicated to the meme-worthy partisan kick in the teeth. He didn’t have to be the internet troll of Canadian politics, because he had ample other capabilities at his disposal, but here we are.

Poilievre attacks Trudeau’s policies as “authoritarian socialism”, calls him a “wacko”, and deploys tried and tested rightwing talking points on crime, immigration, and the Liberals’ carbon tax. After Trudeau’s resignation speech, he said that he would “cap spending, axe taxes, reward work, build homes, uphold family, stop crime, secure borders, rearm our forces, restore our freedom and put Canada First”.

Leyland points to the carbon tax as “a good example of how he finds grievances and gloms on to them. Virtually all economists will tell you that it is not hurting ordinary Canadians the way he says it is, and that 90% of Canadians are better off. But it’s a cudgel to use against the government.”

If he wins power, his tendency to leap on the populist bandwagon of the moment may be a less useful tool. “His whole being is opposition leader,” Leyland said. “No one really knows what his policies are in terms of the mechanics.”

***

Why is he favourite to win the upcoming election?

Poilievre is not terribly popular: he has a net approval rating of -15. But that is still well ahead of Trudeau, who is in the doldrums at -52.

“This is a government that’s nine years old,” Leyland said. “And it’s hard to look around in Canada and not see that things are really expensive. The macro indicators suggest that the country is doing well, but people are struggling. You get to a point where, if the other party says they can fix it, you think you’ll give it a try. It’s an anti-incumbency moment.” This short documentary which Leyland made last summer gives a sense of the impact of rising housing costs and how that has fed a backlash against immigration.

In that context, Poilievre’s brand of pugnacious criticism has been an effective mechanism for capitalising on disaffection with the Liberals, and particularly a prime minister viewed as part of an out-of-touch elite. “He had what was needed against Trudeau,” Leyland said. “He’s very well timed. But we don’t know yet how that will work against whoever the new Liberal leader is.”

***

What would his relationship with Trump mean for Canada?

Trump views politics as a zero-sum game, and a matter of personal relationships: he assails progressive leaders wherever he finds them, and sings the praises of rightwing leaders he views as sympathetic to his worldview without much regard for what their policies mean for the US. He is, in other words, much less likely to belittle Poilievre as “governor” if he wins.

Whether that will make any difference to his mooted tariff policy, or his attitude towards Canada more generally, is another question. “I don’t know how Poilievre will deal with Trump,” Leyland said. “He’s in a weird position where he wants to be friendly with him, but he also wants to be more nationalistic.”

In a recent interview with the rightwing culture warrior Jordan Peterson, Poilievre said: “If you look at the history of President Trump, he negotiates very aggressively and he likes to win, but in the end, he doesn’t appear to have a problem if his counterparty also wins.”

“He has to be really careful,” Leyland said. “If he’s seen as not serving the national interest, he will be punished. There has been a lot of handwringing about Canadian identity and national cohesion recently, and if he’s seen to be undermining that, he could pay a price.”

