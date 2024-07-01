Monday evening news briefing: Trump may be able to claim immunity over Jan 6, Supreme Court rules
Good evening. Josh here to take you through the day’s news.
Donald Trump may be able to claim presidential immunity over his actions related to the Jan 6 riots, the Supreme Court has ruled.
Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer has been mocked by Rishi Sunak after suggesting he would want to finish work as Prime Minister on Fridays at 6pm.
Trump may be able to claim immunity over Jan 6, Supreme Court rules
The Court split 6-3 along partisan lines to rule that presidents cannot be prosecuted for actions that fall within their “core constitutional” roles. Trump hailed the ruling as a “big win for our constitution and democracy” in a message on his Truth Social platform – follow live updates here.
Starmer suggests he won’t work past 6pm in No 10 as Sunak mocks Labour leader
The Labour leader earlier told Virgin Radio that he does “not do a work related thing after 6pm pretty well come what may” and that he plans to maintain the habit in Downing Street. Asked about the remarks, Mr Sunak said: “I haven’t seen the comments but what I would say is – what time is it now? – I haven’t finished at 6pm ever.”
Follow the latest from the general election campaign here.
France election: More than 150 candidates pull out of race to block hard-Right win
More than 150 candidates have withdrawn ahead of Sunday’s second round of elections in a bid to block a hard-Right win. Candidates from Emmanuel Macron’s party and the far-Left announced they had pulled out by Monday afternoon, avoiding the potential for them to eat into each other’s vote share.
Back at it: Ed Davey takes part in bungee jump
Sir Ed Davey urged voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back the Liberal Democrats on Thursday – watch the full video.
Later in the day, Sir Ed took part in a zumba class with Lib Dem supporters in Wokingham, Berkshire.
What it’s like to be the only tourist in Moldova, Europe’s least visited country
Moldova is the perfect antidote to a world where tourists are increasingly shunned, taxed and pushed through sterile resorts.
