Monday, July 29, 2024 evening forecast
Here is the evening forecast for Monday, July 29, 2024.
Here is the evening forecast for Monday, July 29, 2024.
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue. The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.
(Bloomberg) -- In Kansas, where a prolonged drought has killed crops and eroded the soil, Gail Fuller’s farm is like an oasis. Sheep, cows and chickens graze freely on crops and vegetation in a paradisiacal mess.Most Read from BloombergVenezuela’s Opposition Disputes Claim of Maduro Election VictoryHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTraders Fret as 32-Hour Central Bank Spree Hangs Over MarketFrench Internet Lines Cut in Latest Attack During OlympicsMaduro Regime Accuses
The Alexander Mountain Fire has burned roughly 365 acres as of 2:45 p.m., according to Forest Service officials. AirTracker7 flew near the fire Monday afternoon.
Love 'em or hate 'em, the Canada geese of New Maryland are creating quite a stir.With only one way in and out of the village south of Fredericton, drivers are often held up by a gaggle of geese crossing Route 101 near the Baker Brook culvert.In fact, the flock's crossing is so frequent, New Maryland has installed seasonal geese-crossing signs to alert motorists.Roger Shannon has lived in the community of about 4,100 his whole life and knows all about the geese and the delays they cause. He said
It's been a rough month for millions of Canadians, but Sunday will offer a break from the stormy weather...unless you live in one of these regions in the country
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a feature over the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance of evolving into a tropical storm before approaching the United States during early August. The feature has some hurdles along the way, but conditions may become more favorable for development later on, especially as it approaches the U.S. During the summer and autumn, a series of low pressure areas, known as tropical waves, moves from the Indian Ocean across Africa then the Atlantic. Of these, a small nu
As disaster devastation increases, many lack the financial preparedness skills and tools necessary to bounce back and think FEMA aid will be enough, writes Daniel Kaniewski.
Nine western Quebec firefighters have landed in Edmonton to fight wildfires that have been burning out of control in Alberta for the past several weeks. They were part of a group of 40 who flew out of airports in Ottawa and Quebec Sunday, as that province ramps up its support of Alberta's firefighting efforts.In addition to boots on the ground, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) has also sent over two air tankers, two pilots, two technicians, about 2,000 water hoses and
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
More heat followed by scattered storms
A 2024 Olympics pre-race triathlon event planned for Paris’ Seine River was cancelled as concerns persist over water quality. Organizers say they nixed the swimming leg of the triathlon familiarization scheduled for Sunday after a meeting about water quality among authorities tasked with carrying out tests.