Monday Morning New Mexico Forecast

STORY: :: In his New Year message, the UN's Chief warns of a 'climate breakdown,' but says there is hope:: Released December 30, 2024:: Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General:: United Nations:: “Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust. And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time.”:: “I see hope in activists — young and old — raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people. I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice. I see hope in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity. And I saw hope in September, when world leaders came together to adopt the Pact for the Future.” :: “Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.”The UN secretary general underlined the “Pact for the Future” as a sign of hope. The pact, which also includes an annex on working toward a responsible and sustainable digital future, was adopted in September 22, 2024 without a vote at the start of a two-day Summit of the Future. The agreement came after some nine months of negotiations.Guterres long-pushed for the summit and the pact, which covers themes including peace and security, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations. It lays out some 56 broad actions that countries pledged to achieve.Scientists say halving planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), which would unleash more extreme weather and heat. But the world is well off target and so extreme weather is expected to become more regular and intense in future.