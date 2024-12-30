Monday Morning New Mexico Forecast

Latest Stories
Quebec and Ontario residents shaken by 4.1-magnitude earthquake
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
- The Weather Network
Canada’s New Year’s Eve holds frigid air, a storm, and maybe auroras
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
- FTW Outdoors
Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
- BBC
Ocean gives up hundreds of rare Lego treasures
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain threat for Ontario and Quebec
Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.
- The Weather Network
Freezing rain risk lingers into Sunday in eastern Ontario, Quebec
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
- The Weather Network
Near-record rainfall streaming toward Ontario to end 2024
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
- The Canadian Press
'Tinder of construction' aims to keep B.C. building waste out of landfills
COBBLE HILL, B.C. — Gil Yaron barely contains his excitement when asked to describe his non-profit venture to convince construction companies, developers and renovation contractors to recycle tonnes of building material waste on Vancouver Island.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada forecasts mix of freezing rain and rain for parts of Maritimes
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
- People
Mississippi Teen Dies, 2 Others Injured After Tree Falls on Home amid Severe Storm: 'It's So Devastating'
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Tornado watch issued for Columbia area as severe thunderstorms are forecast to hit SC
Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
- Sky News
'Multi-hazard storm' to hit on New Year's Day with snow, wind and rain warnings in place
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada warns of smog, fog and heavy rainfall in Quebec
MONTREAL — A freezing rain warning has been lifted for Montreal and surrounding regions, but smog and fog alerts remain in place in the city with heavy rainfall expected in some parts of Quebec.
- Charlotte Observer
Strong storms move out of Charlotte area Sunday. One person dead; outages, CLT delays drop
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
- BBC
Alderney Puffin nests almost trebled since 2005
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
- Fox Weather
Western North Carolina to be soaked with heaviest rains since Hurricane Helene this weekend
Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated portions of western North Carolina and the Appalachians, the FOX Forecast Center is now tracking the potential for several inches of rain in the same hard-hit areas over the weekend.
- San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero drinking water contains ‘forever chemicals.’ How water company plans to remove them
The drinking water still meets safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
- Reuters Videos
UN Chief warns of 'climate breakdown' in New Year message
STORY: :: In his New Year message, the UN's Chief warns of a 'climate breakdown,' but says there is hope:: Released December 30, 2024:: Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General:: United Nations:: “Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust. And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time.”:: “I see hope in activists — young and old — raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people. I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice. I see hope in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity. And I saw hope in September, when world leaders came together to adopt the Pact for the Future.” :: “Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.”The UN secretary general underlined the “Pact for the Future” as a sign of hope. The pact, which also includes an annex on working toward a responsible and sustainable digital future, was adopted in September 22, 2024 without a vote at the start of a two-day Summit of the Future. The agreement came after some nine months of negotiations.Guterres long-pushed for the summit and the pact, which covers themes including peace and security, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations. It lays out some 56 broad actions that countries pledged to achieve.Scientists say halving planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is crucial to stop temperatures rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), which would unleash more extreme weather and heat. But the world is well off target and so extreme weather is expected to become more regular and intense in future.
- Insider Monkey
Why Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Is One of the Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now?
We recently published a list of the 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) stands against the other best renewable energy stocks to buy now. The future of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction […]
- The Weather Network
Flood risk continues as warm, rainy pattern bathes southern Ontario
Periods of rain will continue into the overnight hours