Monday Morning Webcast

Reuters

Wildfires raging through the northern part of Canada's Alberta have forced evacuations of three communities, a provincial body said on Saturday, as the oil-rich province continues to fight five different 'wildfires of note' in separate areas. The evacuation orders have been issued across John D'Or, Fox Lake and Garden River communities in northern Albert, covering close to 62,000 hectares and comprising 5,000 inhabitants. Alberta is in the grip of 158 wildfire events of which 55 are out of control, which means a fire is expected to continue growing and a perimeter has not yet been established.