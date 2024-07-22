Monday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Lightning-triggered wildfires over the weekend have prompted a number of evacuation orders and alerts across British Columbia, a situation that has been exacerbated by an ongoing heat wave.
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures
After a relatively slow start to the wildfire season, things in western Canada are heating up. As temperatures soar across much of the region with a lingering heatwave blanketing almost half the country, dozens of blazes are being sparked and putting thousands at risk. Catherine Urquhart has more on the escalating wildfire emergency.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — At a Coca-Cola factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India a giant battery powers machinery day and night, replacing a diesel-spewing generator. It's one of just a handful of sites in India powered by electricity stored in batteries, a key component to fast-tracking India’s energy transition away from dirty fuels.
Wildfires raging through the northern part of Canada's Alberta have forced evacuations of three communities, a provincial body said on Saturday, as the oil-rich province continues to fight five different 'wildfires of note' in separate areas. The evacuation orders have been issued across John D'Or, Fox Lake and Garden River communities in northern Albert, covering close to 62,000 hectares and comprising 5,000 inhabitants. Alberta is in the grip of 158 wildfire events of which 55 are out of control, which means a fire is expected to continue growing and a perimeter has not yet been established.
Jason Saovord, his girlfriend, their kids and his girlfriend's sister rolled into Edmonton early Sunday morning, having travelled hundreds of kilometres from northern Alberta to stay in a hotel for shelter.They are among thousands of people from Little Red River Cree Nation fleeing the Semo Complex wildfire, a group of out-of-control wildfires in the High Level forest area. An evacuation order was issued Saturday afternoon, as one of the fires encroached about two kilometres from Highway 58 — th
Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group
A green new deal is practical, politically possible, and the best chance we have to achieve a just carbon-zero transition in Canada.
First Warning Weather, Monday July 22
Hundreds of fires are burning across B.C. as a potent heat wave continues across the province
China's emergency services are still searching for more than 30 missing people after a bridge collapsed on Friday night during flooding in the western province of Shaanxi.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
The 10-foot gator was last seen in Snohomish County, headed toward a river. Several questions remain unanswered.
A pair of fast-burning vegetation fires ignited Sunday in Riverside County, rapidly scorching hundreds of acres of brush. Several structures were destroyed.
Rain and thunderstorms for the morning rush. A few more pop ups are possible later in the afternoon.
A couple who had embarked on a mission to sail across the Atlantic Ocean have been found dead in a lifeboat off the coast of Canada. Brett Clibbery and Sarah Packwood were found after their raft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 108 miles southeast of mainland Nova Scotia, local media said. It is believed Ms Packwood was from the UK and Mr Clibbery was from Canada, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially reported they were both from British Columbia.
As of Sunday, at least 23 people have died from various storm-related causes, including heat illness, according to local officials.