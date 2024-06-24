Monday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee
Yasir Naqvi's map of Canada map depicts a country Canadians are not familiar with — it has eight provinces and two territories. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.The taxpayer-funded political flyer by the Liberal MP to celebrate Canada Day, which was sent to constituents in his Ottawa Centre riding, includes a photo of Naqvi with his contact information. Its main feature is a blank map of Canada encouraging recipients to "colour the map."However, recipients were met with a few fewer
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday across southern Ontario, raising the threat for flooding, high winds, and possibly a tornado or two
The mighty baobab has grown across mainland Africa, Madagascar and Australia for millions of years. But until now, scientists disputed where they came from.
City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.
A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Don't report that lifeguard for goofing off. He's actually doing his job. This summer, the city of Sherbrooke, Que., is equipping its public beach workers with small remote-controlled boats to whiz around the water in an effort to scare off unwelcome waterfowl.Every year, seagulls, geese and ducks settle on the waters of Lucien-Blanchard beach and Parc de la Plage‑Municipale beach, leaving droppings that harm the water quality and quickly accumulate on the banks. Ingrid Dubuc, the director of th
Luke McClish, 34, says he managed to survive in the northern California wilderness drinking a gallon of water every day. ABC News' Danny New explains how rescue crew finally found McClish.
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
High demand during the recent heat wave that impacted Massachusetts has contributed to low water levels in several community systems, prompting restrictions on use and causing discoloration.
Unitil and New Hampshire Electric Co-op said crews are ready to repair any downed lines caused by strong winds.
Steelmaking is responsible for up to 9% of global planet-heating pollution. The technology exists to clean it up but big obstacles remain
Several people are wounded after Russia targeted Ukraine's energy network for a second time this week.
The heat dome blighting huge swaths of the country isn’t going away yet, as the weekend shapes up to be another brutal scorcher.Weather forecasts project temperatures as high as 108 degrees in Las Vegas and 104 in Phoenix, while the east coast is roasting as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia were forecast to hit 98 degrees, while reports showed that the heat index (which also includes the effect of humidity) climbed to triple digits in those areas.The National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map showe
Rain continues overnight after a stormy day in southern Quebec
Baltimore and Philadelphia are forecast to touch records near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, while temperatures rise into the 90s F in states like Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, as much as 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The extreme heat will then shift to Nebraska and Kansas on Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Officials are warning of dangerous conditions in the Philadelphia region where high humidity could drive heat indices above 105 F (41 C), making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the July 5 target for completing water repairs is "still very much in play," as crews continue to work on replacing damaged sections of pipe on the city's feeder main.In a briefing update on Saturday morning, Gondek said the cutting and removal of the damaged sections of pipe is now complete."This is a significant milestone, and it begins our transition from pipe removal toward pipe installation," she said.Most materials required for the repairs are either on site