Monday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Isabel Davis has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
The National Weather Service issued a special statement Sunday warning about the elevated risk of wildfires spreading in some New Jersey counties.
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
The APACE project is attempting to harness bacteria’s natural ability to convert sunlight into energy.
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
The slender-billed curlew could be the first known global bird extinction from mainland Europe, north Africa and west Asia.
POTRERILLOS, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara on Sunday weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall in Belize, where forecasters expected heavy rain to cause flash flooding and mudslides.
STORY: :: Super typhoon Man-Yi lashes northern parts of the Philippines:: Quezon PDRRMO:: Jomalig, Philippines :: November 17, 2024:: Office of the Municipal Mayor of Jomalig:: Baler, Philippines:: Coast Guard Station AuroraOn Saturday night, it packed winds of 185 kph (115 mph), weakening slightly after hitting land in the town of Panganiban in Catanduanes province to arrive over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte province by 8 a.m., weather officials said.It is the sixth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in a month, Man-Yi is hurtling towards the southern and central areas of Luzon.On average, about 20 tropical storms strike the Philippines each year, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and deadly landslides.
Government specialists have revealed botulism is responsible for a large number of swans and other water birds that have been found dead in a London canal in recent weeks.Dozens of swans, geese, and other wild birds have been found in the Grand Union Canal in London.
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Speaking from the Amazon rainforest, President Joe Biden declared Sunday that there’s no going back in America’s “clean energy revolution” even as the incoming Trump administration vows to spur fossil fuel production and scale back efforts against climate change.
Russia on Sunday launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine that targeted energy infrastructure and killed civilians. The attack came as fears mount about Moscow's intentions to devastate Ukraine's power generation capacity as winter approaches.
Hotel Lac Carling — a major tourist attraction in the Laurentians — was engulfed in flames overnight Friday.Built in the 1990s, the hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., was renovated about a decade ago, costing millions of dollars. It has about 100 rooms and several facilities, including a spa and a golf course.Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold said about half of the hotel was destroyed in the fire.No injuries have been reported, he said.The fire started around 9 p.m. Friday, when many g