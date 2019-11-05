‘Monday Night Football’ Viewership Hits Season High As Cowboys Trounce Giants

Click here to read the full article.

In their first of a primetime NFL doubleheader this week, the Dallas Cowboys nicely delivered for the league and ESPN on .

With the comeback drama football fans love, a precocious appearance on the field by a black cat, that one-handed grab by Golden Tate and Michael Gallup’s third-quarter touchdown, America’s team buried the New York Giants 37-18. With the road win the Cowboys are now 5-3 this seaso heading strong into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

If last night’s MNF numbers with high-profile Dallas on the field are an indication, NBC will be pleased. Pulling in a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 14 million viewers, last night’s MNF was a double-digit winner for ESPN. First takeaway: the game matched the ratings season high of the Detroit-Green Bay MNF matchup October 14. Second and bigger takeaway: the Cowboys’ win handed the Disney-owned sports cabler its best viewership results all season so far.

Week-to-week, last night’s MNF was up 45% in the key demo over the October 28 Miami-Pittsburgh game and 40% in total audience. Year-to-year, the Cowboys’ surging victory last night was also up 19% in viewership and 15% in 18-49s over the team’s tough 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the comparable MNF of November 5, 2018.

Last night’s Monday Night Football was the clear primetime winner on both cable and broadcast. Next week’s MNF sees the Seattle Seahawks swoop into the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers nest.

