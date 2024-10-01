Monday’s only Florida Lottery jackpot winner was sold in Miami and worth $50,000

A supermarket shopper in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood had an especially good Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.

Nobody won the Cash 4 Life and Powerball jackpots or the Fantasy 5 evening draw. But, the afternoon draw of 3, 7, 12, 26, 36 made a ticket bought at El Palacio Supermarket, 995, SW Fifth St., worth $50,447.

This ticket can be cashed at any Florida Lottery district office, such as the Miami-Dade one at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com. Appointments can be made, but aren’t required.