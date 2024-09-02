Monday September 2nd, 2024 FORECAST: Labor Day Forecast
Meteorologist Joseph Neubauer takes you through your Labor Day Forecast. Cooler, with clouds
For decades, farmers across America have been encouraged by the federal government to spread municipal sewage on millions of acres of farmland as fertilizer. It was rich in nutrients, and it helped keep the sludge out of landfills. But a growing body of research shows that this black sludge, made from the sewage that flows from homes and factories, can contain heavy concentrations of chemicals thought to increase the risk of certain types of cancer and to cause birth defects and developmental de
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
This pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the Avalon Peninsula, says Julie Huntington, offering scientists a glimpse into the life of the rarely seen creature. (Submitted by Julie Huntington/Lukas Ward)A dead pygmy sperm whale washed up on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula last week, and one conservationist says the creature was still able to mount a type of inky defence.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is usually located in temperate and tropical se
A potent front moving through southern Ontario will lead to nocturnal thunderstorms throughout the region
One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
Unusual bouts of rain falling over the Sahara Desert are likely linked to the tropics falling unusually quiet through most of August
Beekeepers in Revelstoke, B.C., are concerned they may feel the sting of the law, after the city in southeast B.C. introduced a draft update to its bylaws. The city, about 155 kilometres east of Kamloops, released a 265-page draft update to its zoning bylaws this spring and it includes a section on beekeeping — something that wasn't covered in the past. Ron Glaves, who owns BeeKind Honey Bees, says the way the rules are written shows a lack of understanding from the city towards bees."They're in
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsLongi Green Energy Techn
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a few disturbances for potential tropical development, but it’s the one swirling a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic that is the primary focus for forecasters.
A ridge will keep temperature hot across the interior which will help fuel the risk for thunderstorms on Monday
Things To Do Sunday 9-1-24
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Earth sizzled through a summer with four of the hottest days ever measured, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different visions on how to address a changing climate while ensuring a reliable energy supply. But neither has provided many details on how they would get there.
An Alberta researcher has received a major funding boost to study how black bears are recolonizing the Beaver Hills Biosphere, a distinct geographic area 40 kilometres east of Edmonton.Sandra MacDougall, a biology instructor at Red Deer Polytechnic, was recently awarded a grant of $426,000 to amplify her research on how quickly the bear population is increasing in the area.A major goal of the study will be to track the movements of the bears through the increased use of radio collars and to find
Plug-in hybrid prices are on the rise at the same time EV prices are coming down.
September starts sunny, with cooler temps ahead
Winds could reach up to 60 mph on Monday.