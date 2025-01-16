Monday set to be coldest Inauguration Day since 1985

Subfreezing temperatures are expected for President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The Weather Channel predicts a high of just 26 degrees on Monday, with low temperatures dropping into the single digits. Clear skies and daytime winds of up to 20 mph could add to the chill.

It’s set to be the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985.

Twice-elected Republican President Ronald Reagan holds the distinction of lording over both the warmest and coldest Inauguration Days, according to the National Weather Service. When he took office in 1981, he did so on a relatively balmy 55-degree January afternoon. After being reelected four years later, Reagan was sworn in on a dangerously cold 7-degree day that forced the event to be moved indoors and the parade to be canceled.

Authorities have ramped up security in anticipation of the 250,000 ticketed guests braving the arctic temps to see Trump become the nation’s 47th president. Thousands more are expected to watch from a distance.

The day will be significantly colder than the last time Trump was sworn in, when he gave his acceptance speech in the rain on a nearly 50-degree day. (He would later falsely claim the rain started after his speech ended.)

The star power will also burn brighter for Trump’s inauguration than it did the last time around. Musicians Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood and the Village People have signed on to participate in the activities. Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus will also perform at the rally, according to Axios.

