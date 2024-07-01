How will Monday's SCOTUS ruling impact Trump's classified documents case?
The ruling is the result of an action brought by former president Donald Trump, who is currently charged under two federal criminal indictments.
The former president attacked the former House speaker as a “sick puppy.”
One person suggested President Joe Biden take advantage of the ruling and "fire the Court and appoint one that doesn’t work for Trump."
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court opened the door Monday to new, broad challenges to regulations long after they take effect, the third blow in a week to federal agencies.
The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. (Production: Noreen Nasir)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fate is hanging by a thread following a devastating byelection loss for the Liberals in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's. Amidst growing discontent within the Liberal caucus, Trudeau has refused to address the upsetting defeat for five consecutive days, fuelling speculation and outrage. While the PM remains tight-lipped in public, rumours are swirling about a covert phone campaign orchestrated by the prime minister's office to quell the political uproar. Mercedes Stephenson reports on how the prime minister's office is working overtime to lower the political heat.
Ukraine's F-16s are set to arrive when it's allowed to use allied weapons to hit targets in Russia — making the jets far more effective, experts say.
Earlier this week, China's Chang'e 6 lunar probe landed in Inner Mongolia, delivering the first samples collected from the far side of the Moon. The mission has the international scientific community excited — the far side of the Moon, which permanently faces away from the Earth, remains a bit of a mystery. Only China has […]
Officials say they’re making contingency plans in case the former president is in jail when the GOP convention starts.
The New Jersey AG's office reviewed Trump Golf liquor license eligibility for compliance after his hush money conviction. The ABC will hold a hearing.
Despite death threats and backlash from White House advisers over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during the Trump administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never considered resigning. "I just felt that we have to have somebody there who is actually getting the correct information to the American public," Fauci told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. "I have felt, and still do, a very strong responsibility to the American public, not to any administration or any person, but to the American public."
The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets soon, the outgoing Dutch government said on Monday. The necessary permits to deliver the jets to Ukraine have been granted, Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to parliament ahead of a government transition on Tuesday after months of coalition building following an election last year. She declined to specify how many planes would be in the first delivery and when they would arrive in Ukraine for security reasons.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A county sheriff suspended his campaign Monday for a California U.S. House seat once held by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and endorsed a fellow Republican, Rep. Vince Fong, who captured a May special election to fill out the remainder of McCarthy’s term.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men clashed with Israeli police in central Jerusalem on Sunday during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.
Ex-speaker derides Trump as addled while rejecting calls for Biden to step aside
The former U.S. Acting Solicitor General says now that a former president has ‘massive’ immunity, we are now in ‘gravely dangerous’ legal territory.
In their biggest case of the year, the Supreme Court decided for the first time when presidents can be criminally prosecuted.
Former President Donald Trump is narrowing his list of vice presidential running mates and considering what they have to offer his presidential campaign.