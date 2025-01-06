Monday's Toronto Raptors game will feature Indigenous logo designed by Kitchener artist Luke Swinson

Indigenous artist Luke Swinton created this logo for the Toronto Raptors. It was unveiled Jan. 2 and will be used Monday night during the team's annual Indigenous heritage game. (Luke Swinton/Toronto Raptors - image credit)

An Indigenous logo created by a Kitchener, Ont., based artist will be featured during Monday night's Toronto Raptor's game.

Luke Swinson, a visual artist with Anishinaabe roots and a member of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, created the logo and called it "a big one."

"There's a lot to say about this design but at the heart of it is Indigenous joy and its many forms," Swinson said in a post on Instagram.

"Basketball is integral to so many Indigenous communities across Turtle Island and I really felt the drive to design something Indigenous Raptors fans would be proud of."

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative for the Raptors and Swinson declined interview requests. In a media release from the Raptors, Swinson also said being able to represent what's important to him and his community "through such an iconic and recognizable logo is incredible."

"Growing up, seeing this kind of representation would have filled me with such pride and inspiration and I hope to share that feeling with Indigenous youth of today." Swinson said in the release.

The logo is in the shape of a basketball and shows two Indigenous people playing the sport. Below the two people, there is a river flowing over hills as the sun sets and an eagle flies above. There are also four sacred medicines — tobacco, sage, cedar and sweetgrass — as part of the logo, which represent different traditions and ceremonies.

It will be featured in several ways during Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which is the team's annual Indigenous heritage game.

There will also be a special half-time performance featuring Madison Noon, an Indigenous member of the North Side Crew.