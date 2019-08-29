How to Make Money by Betting on NFL Preseason Games (Maybe)

Everyone has a different reason for hating the NFL preseason, which wraps its final week this Thursday night. Players receive only a weekly per diem until regular season games start, which means they're risking injury to play meaningless snaps at a discount. Coaches often limit veterans and starters to a series or two before sending in rookies and backups and undrafted free agents, who might not even make final roster cuts, to decide the outcome. And since teams typically require season ticket-holders to buy seats for preseason games, too, fans are paying good money for bad football.

Vegas, though? Vegas doesn't care about this. All the major sportsbooks offer odds on preseason games, the same as if teams were playing games that actually counted. And as wild as it may seem to bet on the unholy trinity of Cardale Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and fifth-round rookie Easton Stick, who split the Chargers' quarterbacking duties in a 19-17 loss to the Saints earlier this month, people still do it.

The pool of gamblers is smaller, admittedly, than it is during the regular season. "We'll do more on a Royals-White Sox game than we do on even a better preseason NFL matchup," says Tony DiTommaso, risk management director at CG Technology Sportsbooks, which operates at (among other casinos) the Venetian and the Palazzo in Las Vegas. "It's not even close."

But the pool of gamblers is also better than it will be come Week 1. Most of the volume comes from sharps—savvy, high-dollar wagerers who may bet on sports for a living. They pay more attention to the goings-on in NFL training camps than bachelor-party attendees in town for the weekend, and might have access to more team intel than does the general public. "Their information is probably better than ours," admits Doug Castaneda, Director of Race & Sports at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Vegas books the games accordingly, limiting its exposure by limiting bet amounts. That way, explains Jeff Davis, Director of Trading at Caesar's Palace Las Vegas, "if you're off on a number, you can't get really hurt." During the regular season, DiTommaso's sportsbooks generally take bets from casual players of up to $50,000 per game; the sharps can bet up to $10,000. During the preseason, those numbers are only up to $5,000 and $1,000, respectively. "On straight bets, sharps beat us up a little bit," he says. "We lose more than we win."

Even with the uncertainty surrounding personnel and playing time, there are a few strategies bettors can employ to try and make a profit during these four weeks of fourth-string heroism. "The preseason can be easier than the regular season, if you put in the time and the research," says Brian Bitler of Bet-NJ.com. (During the 2018 preseason, he went 14-3-1 against the spread.) "Not many people are paying attention."

The first rule of making money, he says, is mastering the quarterback rotations: Who's under center, and for how long? Teams with good-but-unspectacular veteran backups—Matt Schaub in Atlanta, for example, or Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee—are unlikely to take a lot of snaps, since they're known quantities. Rookie quarterbacks, though, tend to get more time and to sling it around out there in an effort to to show coaches what they've got. If you're looking for points, look for the kids.

In September and beyond, NFL coaches guard their game plans as if they were nuclear launch codes. But in August, they tend to be more liberal about what they share with the media, says Davis. Their midweek press conferences can yield valuable information about what positions their staffs are focused on, for example, or which players they're trying to evaluate, or which quarterback(s) they intend to play. Keeping tabs on a beat reporter's Twitter feed for nuggets like these can be the difference between a making an informed choice and taking a dumb loss.

A team's projected regular-season finish also matters. The contenders are going through the motions in these games; their depth charts are settled, and their focus is on playing into January and February without incurring injuries. "The best team in the NFL might be the worst team in the preseason," says Bitler. But the teams everyone thinks are going to suck this fall? Those are the teams to bet on, because they're going to have position battles up and down the roster. Their first- and second-stringers are a little likelier to play a little longer and a little harder.

