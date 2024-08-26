How Money Works For Women: Best selling author Sharon Lechter on making the most of your money
If you would like more information about Sharon Lechter and her latest book visit SharonLechter.com
If you would like more information about Sharon Lechter and her latest book visit SharonLechter.com
Fashion model Linda Evangelista replied to Hayek’s Instagram post with three yellow hearts
Ben Affleck might be getting over his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez with the help of RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy.Kick and Affleck have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.The nature of her relationship with Affleck, 52, hasn’t been confirmed, but they could be talking about a future movie role.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...
Justin and Hailey Bieber first confirmed their pregnancy on social media in May.
Taylor Swift threw a party at her Rhode Island beach house, with Travis Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Bradley Cooper.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the arrival of their first baby—a boy they have named Jack Blues Bieber.Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the little boy’s foot.The name appears to be a nod to Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber had Justin when they were both 18 years old, and split a few months after he was born.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals deliv
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended in Europe and she rushed back home to Travis Kelce and they were photographed at Swift’s famous Rhode Island beach house.
The Princess of Wales was spotted arriving at Crathie Kirk on Balmoral estate alongside her husband, Prince William, and son, Prince George.
The Princess of Wales stepped out with the royal family family for Sunday services.
If you're afraid of failure...this post isn't going to help!
The mother-of-two recently dropped her latest swimwear line with KHY
The singer celebrated her 66th birthday in Italy earlier this month
“You two are so beautiful inside and out” Kris Jenner commented on the Instagram post of her daughter and granddaughter
The official Instagram and Facebook pages for the late country legend announced the news on Saturday, Aug. 24
‘Emily in Paris’ costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman found love with each other on the show
Victoria Beckham looked incredible in her new jeans and a simple vest top and heels as the wife of David Beckham spoke about her new denim range for her fashion label.
King Charles' sister Princess Anne has revealed an unexpected royal rule for her hundreds of historic outings - full details
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after exactly two years of marriage
‘Romancing the Stone’ star Kathleen Turner has one daughter, Rachel Ann Weiss
Baby Bieber is finally here and Hailey Bieber is offically in her mom-era. See photos