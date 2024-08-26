How Money Works For Women: Best selling author Sharon Lechter on making the most of your money

The Daily Beast

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the arrival of their first baby—a boy they have named Jack Blues Bieber.Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the little boy’s foot.The name appears to be a nod to Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber had Justin when they were both 18 years old, and split a few months after he was born.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals deliv