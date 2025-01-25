Monkeys that escaped a South Carolina facility finally caught months later

The monthslong search for 43 rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina research facility an hour west of Charleston came to a close Friday after the last of the fugitive primates were found, the Yemassee Police Department announced on social media.

In early November, the monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Facility after a caretaker didn’t secure the doors, police said, citing the company’s CEO, Greg Westergaard. Alpha Genesis' website said it conducts research projects for government, university and private industry clients with cynomolgus, rhesus, and capuchin monkeys.

Months of searching ensued in a remote, wooded area surrounding the Yemassee facility. Alpha Genesis didn't respond to USA TODAY’s email and phone requests on Saturday. Local police referred to their social media post.

Police had urged residents to keep their doors and windows closed. They warned people against approaching or interacting with the monkeys, including by flying drones overhead.

The rhesus macaques were of Chinese- or Indian-origin. Small in stature, they can thrive in a variety of habitats and climates, according to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center. Males are nearly 17 lbs. in weight and 21 inches tall, while females weigh close to 12 lbs. and measure 18 inches tall.

Alpha Genesis staff had tried to entice the macaques with food while using humane traps to capture them. Police used thermal imaging to keep an eye on them.

Local police have sent near daily updates on efforts to catch the monkeys from Westergaard, who is an expert on behavioral primatology.

The first of 43 macaques was captured on Nov. 9, two days after their escape. Just over a week later, on Nov. 17, only eight monkeys remained in the woods. They appeared in good health, dancing and running about in the trees, Westergaard said in an update.

The final monkeys on the lamb would evade capture for over two months.

Then, on Friday, Westergaard had the final breakthrough: The quartet were safely recaptured. All appeared to be in good health, he said.

The police issued a final announcement, saying Westergaard thanked local residents for their support.

“It was a real team and community effort,” Westergaard said.

