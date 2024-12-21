Monkton Sus Fire

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Elon Musk Posts Racist Images In Response To Elizabeth Warren's Call For Ethics Standards
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
- BBC
Man abandons haircut to help officer under attack
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
- People
Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
- The Canadian Press
Sex trial: Quebec TV host Julie Snyder testifies against Just for Laughs founder
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
- CBC
Gisèle Pelicot wanted us to know her name. These are the names of the men convicted in her rape
WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'
- Hello!
Prince William and Kate Middleton's photographer breaks his silence after royals suddenly delete Christmas card
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
- People
Slain Woman's Mom Tried in Vain for Years to Recover Daughter's Body. Then She Learned Parts Had Been Sold
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
- People
Officer Cites Pregnant Homeless Woman While She Pleads That She's Going Into Labor: 'What She Needed Was Help'
"I don’t believe for a second that this woman is going into labor,” Louisville Police Lt. Caleb Stewart said, before the woman later gave birth
- Futurism
Google Street View Appears to Capture Man Loading Human Body Into Trunk of Car
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
- HuffPost
Possible Oath Keeper Pardon Haunts Judge At Sentencing Hearing
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
- BBC
Brothers charged over airport fight with police
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
- CBC
Drug dealer shot while daughter played in backyard, judge hears during manslaughter plea
A Calgary man who killed his drug-dealing boss pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.Tarek Sharples, 47, fatally shot Jamie O'Leary, 39, on April 1, 2022.Sharples was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter after negotiations between his lawyer, Andrea Urquhart, and prosecutor Zailin Lakhoo. An agreed statement of facts detailing the crime was prepared by the lawyers and read aloud by Lakhoo.Justice Robert Hall heard that at the time
- The Canadian Press
Man accused in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing faces federal charge that's eligible for death penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was whisked back to New York by plane and helicopter Thursday to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he's convicted.
- CBC
Det. John Park, father of 2, died of suspected medical episode while on duty: Toronto police
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
- People
Man Who Killed Pregnant Wife and Dissolved Her Body in Acid Bath Sentenced to 21 Years: Reports
Meraj Zafar, 23, who killed his wife in January 2022, is eligible for parole in 2038, per reports
- CBC
Canada Post union head in Hamilton warns of 'race to the bottom' after back-to-work order ends strike
For postal worker Tracey Langille, the end to a roughly one-month strike has been a "roller-coaster" of frustration. About 55,000 union members returned to work at Canada Post on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered an end to their roughly one-month strike. "I was in shock," Langille said, adding she did not expect the government to force union members back to work after so long. This was her third strike at Canada Post.The Burlington, Ont., letter carrier is also presiden
- The Canadian Press
Gisèle Pelicot thanks backers after her ex-husband and his co-defendants are convicted in rape trial
AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot spoke of her “very difficult ordeal” after 51 men were convicted Thursday in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned her into an icon, expressing support for other victims whose cases don't get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”
- BuzzFeed
21 Very, Very, Very Dark And Tragic Things I Just Learned About That Melted My Brain
"Cheer up, at least you've caught the bad guy."
- The Canadian Press
AP PHOTOS: Glimpses of horror emerge inside Syria's Saydnaya prison, dubbed 'The Slaughterhouse'
Behind the coils of razor wire and concrete walls, glimpses of the horror emerge from the warren of dank, airless corridors of what has been dubbed “The Slaughterhouse.” This is Saydnaya military prison, a sprawling complex just north of Damascus that has become synonymous with some of the worst atrocities committed under the rule of now ousted President Bashar Assad.
- Hello!
Queen Mary of Denmark stuns in red dress as she reflects on first year as queen
King Frederik's wife heads the Mary Foundation