Monster pumpkin weighing over a tonne breaks British record at country show

A monster pumpkin weighing more than a TONNE has broken a British record and was so big a telehandler was needed to winch it onto scales at a country show. Twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton, 63, spent three hours a day for three months cultivating the gigantic 188 stone (1198.2kg) squash in Lymington Hamps. They then "very carefully" drove four-and-a-half hours to the Malvern Autumn Show today (Thurs) in a bid for it to be crowned the "world's heaviest pumpkin". Unfortunately, they fell just short of the world record 1,247kg but were delighted to set a new British record with their creation which weighs the same as a small car.