“Monsters”' Cooper Koch Is 'Overwhelmed with Gratitude' After Menendez Brothers Resentencing: 'Hope to See Erik and Lyle Soon'

The actor, who starred as Erik in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,' said he hopes to reunite with the brothers when they are "free from all of this"

Kevin Winter/Getty Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch hopes he'll get to see Erik and Lyle Menendez soon — and that this time, they'll be free.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Oct. 24 that he recommends the brothers, who are serving life sentences for the 1990 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty, be resentenced as they "have paid their debt to society."

In response, Koch, 28, who starred as Erik in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, wrote in a statement via his twin brother Payton's Instagram Stories, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we've seen today. Gascón's recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars."

Payton Koch/Instagram Cooper Koch's message on the Mendendez Brothers

Cooper noted, though, that the "journey is not over" for the brothers.

"There are still critical steps ahead: the judge must endorse the resentencing, and, if that happens, the parole board must recognize the time they have served as fitting for the crime," Cooper continued. "Our voices, our unwavering support, remain crucial — not just for the brothers to ensure their release, but also for every victim of sexual abuse fighting to be heard."

He ended the statement by expressing that he hopes to "see Erik and Lyle soon. Free from all of this."

Miles Crist/Netflix Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'

Cooper has been outspoken about his support of the brothers getting out of prison since the premiere of the Netflix series last month. He even paid a visit to Erik and Lyle at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego with Kim Kardashian, and he told PEOPLE "there was an immediate connection" between them.

"I got to hug both of them, and I sat next to Erik in this circle with all the other incarcerated individuals who were telling their stories, and they both were so kind. They're amazing people," he said.

"I had spoken to both of them [before], so I knew we already kind of had a camaraderie, and they knew where I stood. I told them I supported them and I believed them," Cooper continued. "I had a feeling they were going to welcome me with open arms, but still so nerve-racking to meet someone who you've been listening to and are inspired by."

He also touched on the criticism the brothers had about the Ryan Murphy series — which Erik described as "disheartening slander" in a statement after the show's premiere.

"I get it. I understand that he would feel that way. This is really tough stuff. This is his life, and his life has a lot of trauma. It's a tragedy. And he's still in prison, so I understand how difficult it would be. I stand with him."

Miles Crist/Netflix Brad Culver as Gerald Chaleff, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'

Cooper's costar Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who played Lyle in Monsters, shared a similar sentiment with PEOPLE.

"I really sympathize with the brothers, the fact that this was the most traumatic moment of their life, and then having that put on television for the world to see," Chavez, 26, said at the Grotesquerie premiere in New York City. "I would imagine that would be incredibly heavy."

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story can be streamed in full on Netflix.



