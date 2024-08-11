‘Monsters, Inc.’-Themed Land, Including a Door Coaster, Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

The first-ever “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, part of the Walt Disney World complex outside of Orlando, Florida.

The announcement was made at D23. Billy Crystal, who starred in the original film and its prequel “Monsters University” (as well as the Disney+ series “Monsters at Work”) was on hand for the announcement. “Humans will be in Monstropolis. Did you clear that with HR?” Crystal joked. Crystal then sang a version of “I Wouldn’t Have Nothing If I Didn’t Have You,” the song from “Monsters, Inc.” (The song garnered a standing ovation from the crowd.)

“In this new land, humans have been invited to Monstropolis. As part of this experience you’re going to tour the Laugh Factory,” Disney Experiences head Josh D’Amaro said.

As part of the land, we’re getting a “Monsters, Inc.” rollercoaster, the first suspended coaster in a Disney park. Construction on the project starts next year. “There is so much excitement at Imagineering for the land,” D’Amaro said. Other details for the land have yet to be revealed.

Previous “Monsters, Inc.”-themed attractions have opened at Disney California Adventure and Tokyo Disneyland.

The 2001 Pixar film, which lost the inaugural Best Animated Feature Oscar to “Shrek,” has proven one of the more important and popular franchises at Disney.

