“Monsters” Star Cooper Koch Reveals He Didn't Use a Prosthetic for Famous Shower Scene

The actor plays the role of Erik Menendez in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Netflix; Kevin Winter/Getty Cooper Koch in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story' and at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix series in September 2024

Cooper Koch is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets!

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Oct. 14, the actor — who portrays Erik Menendez in the Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — revealed that he didn’t use a prosthetic for that prison shower scene in the show.

In honor of the star, 28, showing full frontal nudity in the Netflix crime drama, host Cohen, 56, counted down the top 5 most iconic full frontal moments on-screen over the years.

As Cohen mentioned Mark Wahlberg's Boogie Nights and the actor, 53, using a "prosthetic d--k," Koch chimed in, “Also just to say mine was not a prosthetic."

“Well that was going to be my next question,” Cohen replied. “Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you."

"Well hung," Koch responded cheekily as he smiled.

During the show’s “Clubhouse of Horrors” segment, Koch was asked about the scariest thing about showing full front nudity on camera.

“It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he said, adding that the water was “warm in the beginning.”

Netflix Cooper Koch in the 'Monsters' shower scene

Koch also described meeting the Menendez brothers in real life as “not super intimidating. I would say just like more nerve-wracking ‘cause I’ve known about them for so long and care so much about them.”

“It was just like nervous but then when I got there it was all great,” he added.

Miles Crist/Netflix Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menéndez in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story tells the story of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989 and have been serving life sentences in prison since 1996.

Asked about the scene in Monsters that was most frightening to shoot on WWHL, Koch replied, “I kind of want to say the murder scene but then I don’t know it was all super intense and scary.”

“Episode five, that was probably the most. That was the one,” he continued.

Koch also revealed that auditioning for Monsters was “scary.” “Nicholas [Alexander Chaves] broke a chair, Ryan Murphy was there, scary," he added.



