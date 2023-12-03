Montenegro census could see return of Serbian language to schools and official use

Reuters

The U.S. Air Force has eliminated Boeing from its competition to develop a successor to the E-4B Nightwatch, Boeing confirmed on Friday, shaking up the battle to build the next version of the aircraft known as the "Doomsday Plane" due to its ability to survive a nuclear war. The move leaves privately-held defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp as the lone company publicly vying for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) contract to eventually replace a fleet that has been in use since the 1970s. The Air Force, which plans to award a SAOC contract in 2024, declined to comment on whether other firms had submitted bids.