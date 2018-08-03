Monterey's Dan Gurney tribute with special Brabham BT62

Monterey Car Week will pay tribute to the late Dan Gurney by presenting a Brabham BT62 in a livery matching that from Gurney’s first ever Formula 1 win for Brabham.



American racing legend Gurney claimed the first of Brabham’s 35 F1 wins Grand Prix in the French Grand Prix of 1964 , and at Monterey the BT62 – making its North American debut – will be finished in Brabham’s distinctive green and gold livery to match that of the Brabham BT7 Gurney took to victory.





The BT62 was launched earlier this year and has appeared at the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. It was designed from scratch as a pure-bred track car, is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre and features an aggressive aerodynamic package. It is powered by a Brabham naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre V8 engine and weighs just 972kg.



In the Monterey Car Week, which also features the world-renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the special-liveried BT62 will be central on Michelin’s Laguna Seca stand on Friday August 24 and Sunday August 26. Over the week the car will also appear McCall’s Motorworks Revival on Wednesday August 22 and at the Exotics on Cannery Row on Saturday August 25. Its Monterey appearance will also coincide with the Brabham marque’s 70th anniversary.







Brabham Automotive founder and triple Le Mans winner David Brabham – son of Brabham co-founder Sir Jack Brabham – will be presenting the BT62 and will be at Monterey for the week of celebration.



‘I’ve enjoyed great success in the United States over the course of my racing career, as did my father, Sir Jack, and brother Geoff Brabham, who is a member of the Motorsport Hall of Fame of America,’ David said.



‘As a country, the US holds great significance for the family, and continued importance for the Brabham racing dynasty, and we’re proud to be showcasing the car to the world’s most discerning motoring enthusiasts at Monterey Car Week.’



*Dan Gurney image courtesy of LAT Archive