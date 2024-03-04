Monterey County mass shooting: 4 reported killed at King City party

At least four people were killed in a suspected gang shooting in Monterey County, KSBW Action News 8 reported.

A woman and three men were killed Sunday night in King City, the news outlet said. Police believe seven people were shot in total, according to the outlet.

King City police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A KSBW reporter posted on X that the shooting unfolded at a birthday party. Three gunmen wearing dark clothing and masks approached the party and opened fire before fleeing by car, the reporter wrote.

Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez, who represents King City, posted on Facebook about awaiting details.

"May the victims find strength and healing, may our first responders remain safe, and may we all help restore peace to our neighborhoods and communities," Lopez wrote.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.