A month into the invasion of Lebanon, missiles still rain down on Israel’s north

Israeli security forces speak to residents inside a cordoned-off area near a house hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in En Hamifraz near Acre - Getty/Jack Guez

It was not long after midday that Alexei Popov was driving home from a grocery shop when a Hezbollah missile exploded outside the historic city of Acre, northern Israel.

With just seconds to react from the moment sirens started sounding to the rocket striking, he had no time to flee his white Dacia Sandero before it was met with a hail of shrapnel.

Mr Popov, 51, a married father-of-two, was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger who ducked as the alarm sounded and managed to survive with only minor injuries.

The rocket was one of hundreds fired by Hezbollah towards northern Israeli towns and cities on Saturday last week and part of a daily onslaught of projectiles Israel had hoped would be thwarted by its war with the terror group.

But nearly a month into the ground invasion of Lebanon, Acre and the towns and cities across Galilee still face a daily “wake-up call” from the terror group, which continues to fill the skies with “raining rockets”.

This week, residents of the walled port city 12 miles from the Lebanon border observed a subdued Simchat Torah and Sukkot, with the religious holidays interrupted three times a day by the sound of sirens and explosions.

“I thought that with time it would be less and less scary, you would become adapted to it but actually it’s the other way round, the alarms are just getting more and more stressful,” said Yoav Sagi, 36, as he walked his mixed-breed Louis along the waterfront amid a moment of calm.

Rockets fired from Lebanon are damaging vehicles in north Israel - Getty/Mostafa Alkharouf

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli air strike last month, and his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine has also been assassinated.

However, rocket fire has continued, with missiles launched towards Acre every day over the past week.

“We did expect it to have gotten better,” Mr Sagi added. “I thought like in a video game, the boss had died, we’ve won, now there are no actual faces to Hezbollah, but the war is not over, the rockets have not stopped.”

He marked Simchat Torah with a quiet pizza with friend Hadar Barzilay, 36, and the pair believed that the situation was now “worse than 2006”.

“It’s on a daily basis, it can be like a wake-up call at 7am,” Ms Barzilay said. “Every time there is a holiday or something important then you can expect the sirens to go off a few times. There are no schools, people barely go out. Normally on a holiday the town would be packed.”

The city has a population of just 50,000, the majority Jewish, but also a significant population of Arab citizens who account for around 25 per cent of residents, and also Christian and Druze communities.

It is also home to Al Jazaar mosque, the largest in Israel outside of Jerusalem, but this does not deter Hezbollah firing rockets indiscriminately.

“It is not like being in Gaza or Lebanon but it is still very dangerous,” said Abed Omary, 46, an Arab Muslim, who owns a bar and restaurant on the beachfront.

“The rockets can hit before there is time to take shelter. I thought there may have been less by now, it’s not been like this for many years.”

People take cover as a siren warns of incoming rockets during the funeral of Alexei Popov - AP/Leo Correa

With tourism at a standstill, Acre’s famed city walls are no longer besieged by visitors but instead lined by bomb shelters resembling Portakabins every 100 yards.

However, with just 30 seconds to find cover, it is not enough, according to Laura Lubretsky, 41, the manager of Uri Buri restaurant in the Old City.

“Every day around the north it is raining rockets,” she says, pointing to the Mediterranean a stone’s throw from the front door where a series of rockets recently missed the city and splashed into the sea.

“I grew up here, as a child I remember. It’s different now, it’s more dangerous. People with three kids can hardly move from one place to another because of the sirens, you have to have parents and three kids to get out of the car. Thirty seconds is not enough.”

Each day this week staff have taken cover at the back of the restaurant near the kitchen and they acknowledged that the barrage showed Hezbollah was still far from defeat.

“As you can see it’s all day every day. Hezbollah is not dismantled yet,” Ms Lubretsky said as she looked at the deserted street outside. “We killed Nasrallah, that doesn’t mean that Hezbollah is over.”

As they waited to see if the evening would bring another customer or instead a fourth round of rockets, she added: “It’s always worse before it gets better.”