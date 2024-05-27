Months of repairs for 'critical' road bridge

Paul Johnson - BBC News
·2 min read

A key flyover in Grimsby is to undergo months of repairs.

Cleethorpe Road Bridge carries the A180 dual carriageway over a railway line.

During the work, a contraflow system will restrict traffic to a single carriageway and there will be some road closures, North East Lincolnshire Council has said.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, the cabinet member for highways, said the bridge was a "critical" part of the road network and required repairs to make it fit for the next 20 years.

The announcement follows work on Gilbey Road Bridge, which is now entering its final stage.

Mr Swinburn said traffic had "increased phenomenally" since the bridges were built, "...and we need to make sure that they’re able to serve our local economy and local people".

If these "critical elements" of the highways system failed there would be "significant impacts", he added.

Armed Forces Weekend

Work on the main bridge deck of the Cleethorpe Road flyover will start on Thursday, when the A180 will be closed overnight between Lockhill roundabout and Riby Square.

A contraflow system will operate from Friday, when repairs will begin on the eastbound carriageway.

The Flour Square entry slip road and the Riby Square exit will be closed on the north side of the bridge.

A short section of Freeman Street between Strand Street and the A180 will be partially closed, with traffic able to turn left into the street from the westbound direction only.

The eastbound repairs are due to end by 27 June and it is hoped that traffic restrictions will be lifted for Armed Forces Weekend.

Work will then begin on the westbound carriageway of the bridge and is due to continue throughout July.

During this phase, the short section of Freeman Street will be closed completely, with no entry from either side.

A footbridge over the railway that runs underneath Cleethorpe Road Bridge has also been closed after surveys found it required repairs to make it safe. An alternative crossing is available via Pasture Street.

Night closures

Meanwhile, the final phase of work on Gilbey Road Bridge, between Westgate roundabout and Pyewipe roundabout, will involve a series of overnight closures, between 20:00 BST and 06:00 BST. These will begin on Tuesday and last for up to two weeks.

The work is being carried out by contractor VSL, on behalf of the council.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

