Montol Festival takes place in Cornwall

The festival has been running for 17 years

A midwinter festival is taking place in Cornwall.

The Montol Festival in Penzance has been held in the town since 2007 and is a revival of different traditional mid winter customs.

Nina Ferrer, Montol Festival organiser, said there would be performances and dancers and it was "about having fun, playing music, dancing and singing".

The event has been running across six days, with art sessions and community events.

Montol means solstice in Cornish and coincides with the winter solstice.

There will be performances and dancing on Thursday

The festival finishes on Thursday with a number of performances and activities in the evening such as fire blowing and dancing.

Ms Ferrer said: "It's that mid-winter time.

"There's Christmas and buying presents but this is about having fun, playing music, dancing, singing."

There was a fundraiser in August to help pay for the festival, as well as money given by Penzance Town Council.

