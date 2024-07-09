Montpelier Police Department brings back bike patrol
Montpelier Police Department brings back bike patrol
Montpelier Police Department brings back bike patrol
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 43, who was a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, was arrested in late June
"After realizing her mistake, the sister frantically tried to extinguish the device in the bathroom sink, but it was too late," authorities said
Trinity Bostic's remains were found along the side of a road in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
LYON, France (AP) — A French court ruled on Monday that the American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” can be extradited to the United States.
The death of Atlanta man Deundray Cottrell, who went missing on July 4, has been ruled a homicide
Florence mass shooting: 21-year-old suspect had a criminal history
Police found two men dead in the front yard of a Cahokia Heights home
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
The scammers are winning.
Alec Baldwin ’s role as a producer of the Western film “Rust” isn’t relevant to the involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on set, a New Mexico judge decided Monday.
One of the children was taken in critical condition to a local trauma center. Garden Grove police said they later detained the driver.
Gun violence is down across America this year but it peaks every summer and Chicago’s Fourth of July weekend bore the data out, with 109 people shot, including 19 fatally, police said in a Monday news conference.
From installing bollards to hiring private security, fed up Canadians are trying new ways to safeguard their cars.
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...