Montreal Canadiens recall defenceman Arber Xhekaj from AHL's Rocket

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Arber Xhekaj from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket, the NHL team announced Monday.

Xhekaj had been with the AHL club since being activated off injured reserve Dec. 4.

The 22-year-old had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Canadiens before sustaining an upper-body injury in a Nov. 16 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He had three goals and eight assists in 17 games during his stint with Laval.

Earlier, the Canadiens sent defenceman Justin Barron to Laval and placed forward Mitchell Stephens on waivers.

Barron has six goals and six assists with Montreal this season. Stephens has two goals and an assist in 23 games with the Canadiens and three goals and nine assists in 16 games with the Rocket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press