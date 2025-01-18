Montreal chef Chuck Hughes gives kids crash course on cooking basics

The Daily Beast

President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The