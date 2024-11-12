Montreal dockworkers' union slams labour minister's decision to force members back to work

Workers are holding a sign at a protest in late September, when dockworkers in Montreal began a three-day strike at the city's port. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The union that represents Port of Montreal dockworkers is "strongly denouncing" the federal labour minister's decision to force its members back to work, calling it "a dark day for workers' rights."

On Tuesday, Minister Steven MacKinnon announced that he had instructed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impose "final and binding arbitration" to put an end to labour disputes at various ports across the country.

This decision applies to the Port of Montreal, where employees have been locked out since Sunday night, ports in B.C., where the ongoing lockout has been in place for a little more than a week, and the port in Quebec City where dockworkers have been locked out for more than two years.

The port in Quebec City has been operating with replacement staff, but the more recent lockouts have heightened concerns about the damage that could be done to Canada's economy.

The Port of Montreal moves $400 million worth of goods every day and is Canada's second busiest port after Vancouver's.

"The work stoppages at the ports of British Columbia and the Port of Montreal are significantly impacting our supply chains, thousands of Canadian jobs, our economy, and our reputation as a reliable trading partner," MacKinnon said in a statement.

"The responsibility for these negotiations belongs to the parties alone, but the impacts are being borne by all Canadians. We simply cannot afford this uncertainty and instability at this moment."

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) — the country's largest union with 750,000 members including Montreal and Quebec City dockworkers — said the right to collectively bargain is a constitutional right, and the labour minister's announcement goes against that.

A sign reading "closed" is shown next to the entrance to a terminal at the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, where a lockout of dockworkers was declared by the employer. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

It said the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) locked out workers in Montreal on Sunday night, and then asked the federal government to step in without making a sincere effort to negotiate.

"Citizens in this country should be very worried this morning. We have to collectively stand up and denounce this as a step back for the rights of the middle class," said Patrick Gloutney, the president of the CUPE's Quebec division.

The collective agreement between Montreal dockworkers and the MEA expired in December of last year.

Sunday night's lockout came a few days after the association tabled what it described as a final offer. That offer was a six-year deal that would have increased salaries by 12 per cent in the first four years and seven per cent in the subsequent two years.

According to the MEA, this offer would put the average Montreal dockworker's salary at $200,000 by the end of the six-year deal, but the CUPE section representing dockworkers has said that's not true.

It also said the MEA's offer only included "cosmetic changes" and didn't address issues around scheduling, a major sticking point in negotiations.

