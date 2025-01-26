Montreal notches its coldest morning in nearly two years

The low temperature in Montreal on Saturday morning fell below -20°C for the first time in nearly two years.

The frigid reading ended the city’s longest-ever streak of temperatures above that milestone mark.

Southern Quebec Lows January 25 2025

A strong trough lingering over Quebec to start the weekend sent temperatures dipping into frigid territory on Saturday morning. The low temperature at Montreal Airport fell to -20.7°C, with even colder temperatures throughout Monteregie and north of the St. Lawrence.

This was the airport’s first time hitting -20°C since late February 2023.

Montreal Minus 20s Streak

This 699-day streak of failing to hit the minus-20 mark was the longest such stretch ever recorded at the city’s airport, beating a streak of 647 days set between 2001 and 2002.

It’s unusual for Montreal to go a full season without hitting -20°C—and the city reaching this temperature wouldn’t have been much of a story just a few decades ago.

On average, Montreal hits minus-20 right around Christmastime, with communities like Saguenay and Val-d’Or reaching that level of chill through the first half of December.

This likely isn’t the only time we’ll dip below minus-20 this season. Falling temperatures behind an approaching cold front will drag chilly air into the region by the middle of this week, boosting the odds we’ll see another morning or two in the -20s.

