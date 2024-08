Sky News

A former mpox patient has told Sky News of his "horrendous" symptoms - as an expert warned a new deadlier variant is "very likely" to already be in the UK. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency this week due to it spreading to 13 African countries, where more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths have been reported. Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert, told Sky News it was "very likely" someone in the UK already has the new variant of the viral disease.