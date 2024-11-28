Montreal police ask public for help locating 15-year-old girl

Auraly Gauthier is 15 and has been missing since Nov. 4. (Submitted by the SPVM - image credit)

Montreal police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 4 in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Auraly Gauthier is described as white, standing five feet four inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She speaks French.

Since going missing, she has not contacted any family members, which is unusual for her, police say. For these reasons, investigators are concerned for her health and safety.