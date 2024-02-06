Montreal police investigate four arsons overnight within two-hour span

Montreal police say four businesses were targeted by arson within the span of two hours early this morning.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district where a Molotov cocktail was tossed inside a business on Monkland Avenue at about 3:35 a.m., causing heavy damage and forcing evacuations.

Earlier, three fires were set between 1:40 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., all involving incendiary objects tossed through windows.

Three commercial buildings in the Rivière-des-Prairies district and St-Laurent borough were targeted but suffered minor damage.

No one was injured in any of the fires and no arrests have been made.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating all four blazes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press