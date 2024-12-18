Montreal police investigating alleged arson at synagogue

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — A synagogue in a Montreal suburb was targeted early this morning in an alleged arson.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly before 3 a.m. about a fire at the Congregation Beth Tikvah in the on-island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says firefighters extinguished the blaze and found an incendiary device at the site, and witnesses told police they saw at least one suspect leaving the area after the fire started.

There are no reported injuries, but Dubuc says police also discovered a smashed window and a damaged door at the nearby West Island office of the Federation CJA, a Jewish community group.

There have not yet been any arrests in the case, and Dubuc says police have not yet determined whether the fire is a hate crime.

The same synagogue was the target of another arson attempt last year, and B'nai Brith Canada says it is outraged and seeking accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

