Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

The Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death of an elderly man in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police responded to a 911 call that came in around midnight Sunday, in an apartment located on Joseph-Casavant Street near Viel Street.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said when paramedics arrived at the site, they found an 88-year-old man unconscious. He had injuries to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's wife, 86, was also at the scene, according to police. She was transported to hospital where she remains with non-life threatening injuries to her upper body. She will meet with investigators later today.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to better understand the circumstances that lead to the man's death.