Montreal police search for missing 84-year-old man

Antonio Di Fiore was last seen around midnight at a convenience store in Saint-Léonard wearing black pants, black boots, and a black jacket with leather sleeves and a red logo on the front. (Submitted by SPVM - image credit)

Montreal police are looking for 84-year-old Antonio Di Fiore. He was last seen around midnight at a convenience store at the corner of Lacordaire Boulevard and de Paimpol Street in his Saint-Léonard neighbourhood.

He was wearing black pants, black boots, and a black jacket with leather sleeves and a red logo on the front. He is white, francophone, 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 169 pounds.

Police say he could be confused and worry for his safety. Anyone with information can call 911 or their local police station.