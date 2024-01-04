Montreal police ask for public's help finding 79-year-old man with dementia

Montreal police are searching for 79-year-old Robert Marcogliese. (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal - image credit)

Montreal police are asking for helping locating 79-year-old Robert Marcogliese.

Robert Marcogliese was last seen on Thursday morning at around 10:40 a.m.

Robert Marcogliese was last seen on Thursday at around 10:40 a.m. (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal)

According to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), Marcogliese was last seen at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday at a hospital in the Montreal borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

About five feet four inches tall, Marcogliese is white with brown eyes and grey hair.

He speaks both English and French.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt. He was also carrying a black coat in a plastic bag.

The SPVM says he travels on foot and may be on public transit.

Police say Marcogliese suffers from Alzheimer's and his health and safety may be at risk.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.