Montreal, Que., may see accumulating snow for the first time since April

After a rather messy day on the roads in Quebec on Tuesday, more wintry weather is on the way this week for many areas.

After one of the warmest falls on record across Canada, a cross-polar flow is sending Arctic air into Western and Eastern Canada.

SEE ALSO: Coldest air of the season to push into Canada to start December

Quebec Wednesday temperatures

April 2024 was the last time Montreal, Que., saw accumulating snow. It recorded 20.2 cm over two days, with 0.2 cm on April 5th. That is about to change this week as there will be couple of chances of the major city recording some accumulating snowfall.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the low-pressure system that brought rain and mixing Tuesday morning to Montreal is going to linger around in western Quebec.

Wednesday morning timing precipitation Quebec

Wraparound flurries are possible on Wednesday. They will even be a little convective, which means there could be a burst of snow that moves over Montreal.

Because the snow will be convective, it is not a guarantee to happen right over top of Montreal.

Snowfall accumulation will be light, so it’s possible that it might not accumulate or be measurable. For perspective, measurable or accumulating snow is seeing 0.2 cm or greater.

Snowfall accumulation for Quebec through Wednesday

However, drivers should be prepared for slower commutes due to the slippery conditions.

Thursday:

That won't be the end of the wintry weather chances.

Another low-pressure developing in the U.S. Northeast will pass by Quebec late Thursday into Friday. The track of the system is uncertain, and this is where there is another chance for Montreal to see snow.

Quebec scenario 1 for snowfall potential Thursday to Friday

There are 2 scenarios for this system. The first could see the low develop offshore and bring light snow just to the Eastern Townships and misses Montreal completely.

The second scenario could be where the low stays over land, bringing more snow into Quebec, especially into the Eastern Townships, but also Montreal.

Quebec scenario 2 for snowfall Thursday to Friday

With files from Matthew Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Quebec.