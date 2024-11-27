Montreal, Que., may see accumulating snow for the first time since April

Forecast Centre
·2 min read

After a rather messy day on the roads in Quebec on Tuesday, more wintry weather is on the way this week for many areas.

After one of the warmest falls on record across Canada, a cross-polar flow is sending Arctic air into Western and Eastern Canada.

SEE ALSO: Coldest air of the season to push into Canada to start December

Quebec Wednesday temperatures
Quebec Wednesday temperatures

April 2024 was the last time Montreal, Que., saw accumulating snow. It recorded 20.2 cm over two days, with 0.2 cm on April 5th. That is about to change this week as there will be couple of chances of the major city recording some accumulating snowfall.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, the low-pressure system that brought rain and mixing Tuesday morning to Montreal is going to linger around in western Quebec.

Wednesday morning timing precipitation Quebec
Wednesday morning timing precipitation Quebec

Wraparound flurries are possible on Wednesday. They will even be a little convective, which means there could be a burst of snow that moves over Montreal.

Because the snow will be convective, it is not a guarantee to happen right over top of Montreal.

Snowfall accumulation will be light, so it’s possible that it might not accumulate or be measurable. For perspective, measurable or accumulating snow is seeing 0.2 cm or greater.

Snowfall accumulation for Quebec through Wednesday
Snowfall accumulation for Quebec through Wednesday

However, drivers should be prepared for slower commutes due to the slippery conditions.

Thursday:

That won't be the end of the wintry weather chances.

Another low-pressure developing in the U.S. Northeast will pass by Quebec late Thursday into Friday. The track of the system is uncertain, and this is where there is another chance for Montreal to see snow.

Quebec scenario 1 for snowfall potential Thursday to Friday
Quebec scenario 1 for snowfall potential Thursday to Friday

There are 2 scenarios for this system. The first could see the low develop offshore and bring light snow just to the Eastern Townships and misses Montreal completely.

The second scenario could be where the low stays over land, bringing more snow into Quebec, especially into the Eastern Townships, but also Montreal.

Quebec scenario 2 for snowfall Thursday to Friday
Quebec scenario 2 for snowfall Thursday to Friday

With files from Matthew Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Quebec.

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday's weather cocktail threatens southern Quebec

    A first weather cocktail, worthy of the name, of the fall will arrive in southern Quebec in time to disrupt the commutes on Tuesday

  • Are people in Ottawa ready for winter weather?

    Environment Canada is forecasting some wintry weather ahead. After a warm and dry fall, we asked people in Ottawa if they're prepared for it.

  • Storms threaten to disrupt holiday travel across US

    Most of the country is bracing for snow, rain and a drop in temperatures during the week of Thanksgiving.

  • Container full of teddy bears washes up on Montreal-area riverbank

    A shipping container filled with teddy bears washed up on a sandbar in the St. Lawrence River, south of Montreal, over the weekend.The container fell into the water sometime Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Port of Montreal said. Workers realized it was missing Sunday morning and located it across the river, near the shore of Boucherville, Que., a city on Montreal's South Shore.It had become stuck on the river bottom and lay close to shore. But the port spokesperson said it was not a dan

  • Sask. MLA says premier 'put a target on the back' of his trans kids with proposed change room policy

    Sask. NDP MLA Jared Clarke criticized Premier Scott Moe and demanded an apology for a proposed policy that would restrict students' use of changerooms in the province's schools to their sex assigned at birth. Clarke's transgender children were singled out in a newspaper story about the policy.

  • N.S. Progressive Conservatives to form majority government: CBC News projects

    Tim Houston led Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives to another majority government on Tuesday.Houston and the Tories were leading in 36 ridings around 9:07 p.m. AT.The NDP were leading in nine ridings, while the Liberals were leading in three.Independent Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was also leading in the riding of Cumberland North.Meanwhile, NDP Leader Claudia Chender was re-elected in her riding of Dartmouth South.Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative supporters cheer as the party is projecte

  • 20 Old-Fashioned Desserts Grandma Used To Make and Love

    Take a bite of sweet nostalgia with these retro dessert recipes.

  • Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives win second consecutive majority government

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has led the Progressive Conservatives to a second consecutive majority government, having told voters he needed a new mandate to send a strong message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Nova Scotia election promise tracker: What has been promised by three main parties?

    Voters in Nova Scotia go to the polls on Nov. 26. At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

  • Ford says Trump's tariff threat 'like a family member stabbing you in the heart'

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods is "like a family member stabbing you right in the heart.""It's the biggest threat we've ever seen.... It's unfortunate, it's very, very hurtful to Canadians and Americans on both sides," Ford said to media at Queen's Park.Ford stressed the roughly $500 billion in annual trade between Ontario and the U.S. and said, while the tariff would hurt the Canadian econ

  • Regina teacher accused of sexual offences with high school student found not guilty

    A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a

  • Sask. farmer says Trump's proposed tariffs will keep her 'up at night'

    Farmers say they're worried about U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products entering the country from Canada. Saskatchewan exports more than six billion dollars worth of agri-food products to the United States per year.

  • The 50-cm snowfall lottery: Will an Ontario locale win it before December?

    The first shot of lake-effect snowfall for Ontario this fall comes this week, and it could be a doozy. At least one community stands the chance of seeing 50 cm by the time December rolls in

  • NASA Scanners Detect Hidden Base Under Arctic Ice

    NASA has made a remarkable discovery while flying over the arctic ice in Greenland during an April 2024 survey. The radar instrument onboard NASA's Gulfstream III aircraft spotted an abandoned "city under the ice," a relic of the Cold War that was once used as a military base by the US Army Corps of […]

  • City of Saskatoon says it's too expensive to plow residential roads after weekend snowfall

    People living on Saskatoon's snow packed streets won't see plows coming their way anytime soon. The city says it's too expensive to activate an emergency snow plan that would see graders deployed to residential roads."We are taking a very fiscally responsible approach here," Goran Saric, City of Saskatoon director of roadways, told reporters Monday. "The plan is not to conduct a city-wide residential clearing at this time," Saric said, explaining the emergency plan could add $20 million to the c

  • First cold blast with lake-effect snow set to invade Ontario

    It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.

  • Watch: Orca launches 20 feet high while pursuing prey off San Diego

    Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”

  • Insider: Tesla Is Breaking Tons of Rules Elon Musk May Slash Under Trump

    Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P

  • Vote to approve natural gas heating in new homes puts Vancouver councillors on the hot seat

    On Tuesday, Vancouver city councillors will meet to consider bylaw changes that, if approved, would allow home builders in the city to use natural gas for space and water heating in new homes.It would be a reversal of current climate-friendly practices and council has already shown it's split over the proposed change.On Tuesday morning, council business was met with dozens of protesters who drummed, chanted and sang in opposition to the proposal."I certainly hope they make the right decision," s

  • Indonesia seizes more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales said to be meant for Chinese clients

    Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.