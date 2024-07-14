Montreal shelter event seeks homes for pets abandoned on Quebec's annual moving day

MONTREAL — Locals flocked to a Montreal animal shelter today to offer a forever home to dozens of animals who were abandoned during the province's July 1 moving day.

Authorities at the Montreal branch of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had feared the worst during the Quebec moving day when many animals are abandoned.

In the seven days following July 1, more than 150 animals were abandoned with a quarter of those due to restrictions on pets at the owners' new dwelling.

Laurence Massé, the agency's general manager, says she's delighted at the turnout at an event that saw adoption fees waived.

The SPCA expected about 700 people to attend from all over the greater Montreal area, with nearly 200 animals up for grabs including one hundred cats and some 40 dogs.

But Massé says what's needed is legislative change at the provincial level that abolishes no pet clauses, an issue that affects the entire province.

