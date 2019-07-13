Montreal skaters light up the Olympic Stadium's new bowl — a first for the city

Kids, don't try this without protection.

Wearing no pads, no helmet, not even a shirt, 20-year-old Philipe Dulude flew in and out of the concrete bowl in the shadow of the Olympic Stadium, making it look easy as he pumped his skateboard around its high, curved walls, launching off them to perform aerial stunts.

A professional skateboarder from Saint-Constant, on Montreal's South Shore, Dulude was one of the first to test the Olympic Park's new bowl this week, in preparation for the action-packed skateboard competition now underway to inaugurate the new Vans Pro Skatepark.

"I have never seen something like this in Montreal, and I think it's a good start for all the young skaters," he said. "It's the first pro bowl that we have had."

Skateboarding as Olympic sport

The bowl's undulating shape forces skateboarders to draw on all their skills. It's deep — about the height of a basketball rim in some spots — and sprawls over an area about half the size of a soccer field.

With skateboarding set to debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the bowl's location on the Esplanade of Montreal's Olympic Park is fitting.

Vans, the shoe company, donated the bowl of the terrain park, one that is similar to skate parks it's built in cities in Sweden and Brazil. The bowl sits atop underground parking in an area already known around the world as a skateboarder's paradise.

The $5-million park is being built in two phases, with the Olympic installations board (RIO) adding street-style elements, shade, lighting and other fixtures to be added next summer.

The entire plaza will be refurbished in the process, said an RIO spokesperson.

This weekend's event, part of the Vans 2019 Pro Tour, not only demonstrates the high-flying athleticism of modern skateboarding, but it also aims to inspire more young people to take up the sport.

The Vans Park Series World Championships are two months away, and Dulude is among those feeling the pressure to showcase his best moves today as the event enters the finals.

"I hope I'll be ready for it," said Dulude Wednesday, as he was getting ready for the competition which began Friday.

A place for skaters to dream big

Once the competition ends, the Vans Skatepark will be free for skaters of all levels — and that's a good thing for Montreal, says local pro Annie Guglia who is busy training for Tokyo.

