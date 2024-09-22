Montreal stabbing turns fatal after victim, 19, succumbs to his injuries

Police were called just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Sherbrooke and Arcand streets where a fight near a gas station left one man with stab wounds to his upper body. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 19-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed Saturday evening in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Local police were called just before 7 p.m. Saturday after a fight broke out at the corner of Sherbrooke and Arcand Streets near a gas station.

The victim was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body and transported to hospital. He died Sunday in the early afternoon, said Service de police de la Ville de Montréal spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

Police arrested two men at the scene, a 27-year-old and a 19-year-old. The latter was released overnight with a promise to appear in court.

The 27-year-old was arraigned this morning and is still detained. He was initially charged with armed assault though Gauthier said that might change given the victim's death. No charges for murder have been brought forward so far.

Gauthier says the investigation is ongoing.