Montreal weightlifting coach strives to pass on 60-year passion

Rigardi Saint-Jean was 29 when he developed an interest in competitive weightlifting, but he soon discovered it wouldn't be as easy as he thought to jump into the sport.

"I called around to see if I could get coaching and they would first ask me my age and if I had done weightlifting before," said Saint-Jean.

Montreal clubs, he found, were more interested in training younger or more experienced athletes.

But then he met John Margolis — a now 76-year-old weightlifting coach.

"Right off the bat, John was like, 'OK, I'll take you under my wing and show you all that you need to know,'" recounted Saint-Jean.

That was three years ago and Saint-Jean is still a member of the non-profit Concordia-International Weightlifting Club that Margolis founded in 2002.

Margolis says he's dedicated his life to passing his passion on to not just youth, but people of all ages no matter their gender, fitness level or background.

The club has fallen on tough times in recent years as Margolis has struggled to find his club a permanent home, but members like Saint-Jean refuse to give up on their coach just as he refuses to give up on them.

"That's what this sport teaches you — to never give up," said Margolis. "There's no way I'm going to give up."

For more than a decade, the club, which was once 50 members strong, used different facilities in Côte-des-Neiges–​Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

With the borough supporting his effort, Margolis was able to offer low-cost memberships and train people of all ages to compete provincially, nationally and internationally.

That all changed in the spring of 2015 when the borough decided to make room for the NDG Soccer Association — evicting the weightlifting club from the Kent Park chalet.

Since then, the club has been bouncing between gyms as Margolis, who volunteers his time, searches high and low for an affordable place to rent. It's important to keep expenses down, he explained, so he doesn't have to pass costs onto his members.

Recently, Margolis moved the club into the basement gym of a Côte Saint-Luc apartment building, converting an old racquetball court into a place for his athletes to train four days a week.

But residents above began complaining about the noise on the first day.

Despite platforms and rubber padding, the clean and jerk or snatch manoeuvres involve first lifting the heavy weights high and then dropping them.

