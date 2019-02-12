Monty Python Legend Eric Idle Mocks Trump's Border Wall With An Idea From ‘Holy Grail’

Monty Python alum Eric Idle has a suggestion for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
As the president still struggles to get funding for his proposed barrier, the comedy legend offered a solution straight out of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
It’s one that looks nice. And it’s not too expensive.
Idle tweeted:
Maybe a Border fence with a shrubbery?— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 12, 2019
Idle, who recently published the autobiography (or, as he calls it, a “sortabiography”) Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, was, of course, referring to a scene involving an unusual demand from the Knights Who Say Ni:
Needless to say, Python fans quickly replied with their own references to the beloved film:
I know a good shrubber. pic.twitter.com/svg7UddLLC— daveharrison (@_daveharrison) February 12, 2019
But a nice one— Rufus T Barfly (@adiospantaloons) February 12, 2019
And not TOO expensive.— Mike Pipper (@MikePipper2) February 12, 2019
Knights who say NI to protect the boarder with a shrubbery pic.twitter.com/yfFzC9nSCZ— Christi Terrana (@ChristiTerrana) February 12, 2019
Wait. Is Roger Stone a shrubber?!— John Carpenter (@ScoopCarp) February 12, 2019
Just the shrubbery. Maybe with a little path going down the center for effect.... pic.twitter.com/I4hN5ZpCQC— Chad O'Dell Roberts (@TheArtofChad) February 12, 2019
Mr Gorbachev, TEAR DOWN THIS SHRUBBERY— SASSO (@HBC4MAYOR) February 12, 2019
Especially Laurels— VladTheDrumpaler (@jasonscottparke) February 12, 2019
And hardy laurels...— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 12, 2019
None shall pass! pic.twitter.com/OSmP75S3At— ocatarinetabelachitchix (@ocatarinetabel2) February 12, 2019
A two level effect?— Denise (@dgelevation) February 12, 2019
Trumps gone from saying it’s a wall, then it was a fence and now... pic.twitter.com/8WuthAodqy— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) February 12, 2019
There is ALWAYS a Holy Grail reference for everything.— Alissa Waite (@tickywpalmbeach) February 12, 2019
Trump still trying to get money for his wall: pic.twitter.com/ZsYq2WnkrI— 🅻🆄🆁🅸 🅼🆄🅴🅻🅻🅴🆁 (@LauriLinnea) February 12, 2019
