Monty Python Legend Eric Idle Mocks Trump's Border Wall With An Idea From ‘Holy Grail’

Monty Python alum Eric Idle has a suggestion for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

As the president still struggles to get funding for his proposed barrier, the comedy legend offered a solution straight out of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

It’s one that looks nice. And it’s not too expensive.

Idle tweeted:

Maybe a Border fence with a shrubbery? — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 12, 2019

Idle, who recently published the autobiography (or, as he calls it, a “sortabiography”) Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, was, of course, referring to a scene involving an unusual demand from the Knights Who Say Ni:

