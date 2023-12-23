Mood food expert at Mass General provides nutrition tips
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, professional chef and the author of the new book "Calm Your Mind with Food."
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, professional chef and the author of the new book "Calm Your Mind with Food."
It’s projected to account for 40 per cent of COVID infections in Canada by the end of the month.
There is a limit to bougie baths.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly away for a week with their children
The 'Buying Beverly Hills' star helped out the Grammy winner and YouTube influencer for their ride down the ski slopes
The Princess Royal appears in a new BBC documentary about the King and Queen's coronation year
Please excuse me and my hot takes because this needs to be said.
The Globe and Mail reported Thursday it had obtained documents showing the Alberta government directed Alberta Health Services to remove mention of COVID-19 and influenza from advertisements for this season's immunization campaign.The Globe said it had obtained those documents through an access to information request. CBC News has not seen the documents.Asked for comment by reporters on Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith did not dispute the report. She said coming out of the respiratory vi
The family of four shares their first Christmas photos exclusively with PEOPLE
Bodybuilder Dani Taylor shared her high-fiber, high-protein vegan diet and explained why it might be a good idea to start bulking for the holiday season.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
The former Spice Girl featured clips of her family having fun on their trip on her Instagram on Thursday
When Trudy Goold received a cost-of-living increase to her Canada Pension Plan disability payments earlier this year, she felt a sense of relief. But it didn't last long. The increase of $66 per month was then deducted from her provincial disability support payment, leaving her right where she started. "It's kind of like, 'What's going on?'" said Goold, 47. "You never get above the amount you started with, essentially."Goold, who is autistic and has a physical disability, receives support from v
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Sydney Sweeney’s starring role in the Rolling Stones’ music video for “Angry,” the lead single off their most recent album “Hackney Diamonds,” led to some claims that she was sexualized during the nearly four-minute clip. The video features Sweeney wearing black studded chaps and dancing in the back seat of a convertible as it speeds down …
His Majesty hasn't spent a Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since 2018
The right-wing musician is the latest conservative to criticize the record-breaking "Karma" singer.
The 'Matrix Resurrections' actress also shared photos posing alongside her husband in a recent Instagram post
The late Queen was persuaded to spend her final days at Balmoral as she and the Royal family made preparations for her death, it has emerged.
He is reportedly not consulting advisors and is speaking extemporaneously.
The National Potato Council isn't happy about this potential change.