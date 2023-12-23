Mood food expert at Mass General provides nutrition tips

CBC

When Trudy Goold received a cost-of-living increase to her Canada Pension Plan disability payments earlier this year, she felt a sense of relief. But it didn't last long. The increase of $66 per month was then deducted from her provincial disability support payment, leaving her right where she started. "It's kind of like, 'What's going on?'" said Goold, 47. "You never get above the amount you started with, essentially."Goold, who is autistic and has a physical disability, receives support from v